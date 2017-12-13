Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry met US Congressmen

ISLAMABAD, Dec 13 (APP):Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry Wednesday met Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Congressman Mark Meadows separately at Capitol Hill in Washington DC.

According to a message received here, Ambassador Chaudhry informed Senator Cotton and Congressman Meadows on the latest developments in the sphere of bilateral relations between the two countries.

He said that a broad-based partnership between Pakistan and the United States remains vital to achieving their common bilateral and regional interests.

He also briefed the US legislators on Pakistan’s successes in the fight against terrorism and the government’s efforts for economic stabilization.

Ambassador said that Pakistan shared the United States’ aspiration for peace in Afghanistan. “Pakistan’s domestic and security gains were at risk from continued instability in Afghanistan,” he added.

He reiterated Pakistan’s position on the need for a comprehensive political process to achieve lasting peace in Afghanistan.

Senator Cotton and Congressman Meadows appreciated the Ambassador’s briefing. They agreed that continued cooperation between Pakistan and the United States was essential to achieving their common objectives in the region.

Senator Cotton is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. He also serves on the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence while the Congressman Mark Meadows is a Republican member of the House of Representatives from North Carolina who also serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.