Ambassador Aizaz Chaudhry appreciates SECP for introducing corporate reforms

ISLAMABAD, April 10 (APP):Pakistan Ambassador to United States

(US) Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry has appreciated the SECP’s role in introducing

corporate and capital market reforms for the promotion of trade and

investment in the country.

A delegation of Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

(SECP) officials along with senior officers of US Department of

Commerce met the Pakistan’s ambassador to United States Aizaz Ahmad

Chaudhry at the Pakistan Embassy in Washington, DC,said in press

release issued by SECP here on Monday.

The SECP officials were in the US to attend the 27th Annual

International Institute on Securities Market Growth and Development

at the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (US SEC).

Ambassador Chaudhry applauded the SECP’s leadership for

playing an effective regulatory role for disciplining the financial

and corporate sector of Pakistan.

In order to provide conducive environment for investment in

capital market, the SECP has implemented significant reforms in

legislative framework in line with the best international practices.

Including promulgation of the 2015 Securities Act, amendments

to 1997 the SECP Act, amendments to the NBFC Regulations,

Securities’ Brokers Regulations, Research Analyst Regulation and

Private Fund Regulations.

Besides the legislative reforms, the supervisory architecture

within the corporate sector and the non-bank financial sector has

also revamped to provide for fair and efficient markets, ensure

protection of investor’s interest and mitigate systemic risk.

The SECP has successfully implemented a comprehensive risk-

based inspection plan covering brokers and CIS supplemented by

offsite surveillance having 100% coverage as well as regulatory

Compliance Audit of SROs.

This supervision programme supplements the Joint Inspections

regime by SROs operational since December 9, 2015.

Seniors officials of the US Department of Commerce present at

the event commended the SECP officials for their active

participation in the training course.

Ambassador Chaudhry in his closing remarks said that the

present Pakistani government attached great importance to mutually

beneficial trade and investment relations between Pakistan and the

U.S.

The delegates from other countries also appreciated the SECP

for its regulatory reforms and the role it is playing as a

regulatory authority. The SECP expressed its willingness to share

its experience in the implementation of these reforms with other

jurisdictions.