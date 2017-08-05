Allout efforts to be made to achieve export target of $35 bln: Minister

LAHORE, Aug 5 (APP): Minister of State for Commerce Muhammad

Pervaiz Malik on Saturday said with the active participation of the

private sector and leading exporters, all out efforts will be made

on priority to achieve the realistic exports target of $35 billions

by 2018.

The minister was talking to Vice President SAARC Chamber,

Chairman United Business Group (UBG) Iftikhar Ali Malik here.

Pervaiz Malik said that his ministry would enhance co-operation

with Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce, its affiliated

chambers and trade associations to address traders’ problems.

Iftikhar Ali Malik, welcoming the appointment of Minister for

Commerce Pervaiz Malik, said he will play a vital role in bringing

reforms for boosting trade, to turn the country’s exports around

and attract new investment through improving business viability

in the country.

He assured the Minister of full cooperation on behalf of

the business community in executing all positive steps of the

government for promoting trade.

“The export target can only be achieved if exporters are refunded

Rs 300 billion. These deposits were made by Pakistani exporters to

ensure that they repatriate to Pakistan all their export earnings,”

he added.

“A rise in exports will help the government boost its revenues and invest in the development of the country,” adding he said unfortunately, Pakistan”s exports are stagnant whereas other regional countries have

moved far ahead.

The minister after hearing suggestions advised the business community to conceive forward planning in view of the prospects arising out of the mega regional development initiatives like China-Pakistan Economic

Corridor and Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India Pipeline.

These mega projects, coupled with development of infrastructure in

the form of motorways and upgradation of Gwadar port, would open new avenues of economic activities in the country, he added.

Pervaiz Malik said that it would be his endeavor to improve businesses viability and profitability which would certainly lead to growth in exports and investment. He said that all stakeholders will be taken into confidence prior to finalization of the trade policy in future and viable suggestions and proposals of the business community will also be incorporated.