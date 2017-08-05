Allout efforts to be made to achieve export target of $35 bln: Minister

LAHORE, Aug 5 (APP): Minister of State for Commerce Muhammad
Pervaiz Malik on Saturday said with the active participation of the
private sector and leading exporters, all out efforts will be made
on priority to achieve the realistic exports target of $35 billions
by 2018.
The minister was talking to Vice President SAARC Chamber,
Chairman United Business Group (UBG) Iftikhar Ali Malik here.
Pervaiz Malik said that his ministry would enhance co-operation
with Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce, its affiliated
chambers and trade associations to address traders’ problems.
Iftikhar Ali Malik, welcoming the appointment of Minister for
Commerce Pervaiz Malik, said he will play a vital role in bringing
reforms for boosting trade, to turn the country’s exports around
and attract new investment through improving business viability
in the country.
He assured the Minister of full cooperation on behalf of
the business community in executing all positive steps of the
government for promoting trade.
“The export target can only be achieved if exporters are refunded
Rs 300 billion. These deposits were made by Pakistani exporters to
ensure that they repatriate to Pakistan all their export earnings,”
he added.
“A rise in exports will help the government boost its revenues and invest in the development of the country,” adding he said unfortunately, Pakistan”s exports are stagnant whereas other regional countries have
moved far ahead.
The minister after hearing suggestions advised the business community to conceive forward planning in view of the prospects arising out of the mega regional development initiatives like China-Pakistan Economic
Corridor and Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India Pipeline.
These mega projects, coupled with development of infrastructure in
the form of motorways and upgradation of Gwadar port, would open new avenues of economic activities in the country, he added.
Pervaiz Malik said that it would be his endeavor to improve businesses viability and profitability which would certainly lead to growth in exports and investment. He said that all stakeholders will be taken into confidence prior to finalization of the trade policy in future and viable suggestions and proposals of the business community will also be incorporated.
Allout efforts to be made to achieve export target of $35 bln: Minister
LAHORE, Aug 5 (APP): Minister of State for Commerce Muhammad