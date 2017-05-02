Allegations of defeated elements packs of lies, says Shehbaz

LAHORE, May 02 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday said Pakistan was progressing rapidly under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif due to which the destiny of the country was about to be changed and load-shedding would end with the completion of energy projects by the start of 2018.

“Development projects launched by the PML-N government are great example of transparency and speed and even any opponent cannot point the accusing finger at the transparency of projects,” he added.

The Chief Minister expressed these views while talking to the newly elected representatives of the PML-N.

He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had spent national resources on the development and progress of the country transparently while the rulers in the past set records of corruption.

He said politically sane people of Pakistan knew that allegations of the defeated elements were packs of lies adding those who talked about corruption were surrounded by the people who got loans written off worth billions of rupees and who had illegally occupied lands in nearby areas of Lahore.

“Why does Niazi Sahib no see those who got hefty loans written off and land grabbers,” the CM questioned.

He said those who had tried to stop the development process and lock down Islamabad had already been defeated and such elements had failed to stop prosperity of the common man and the development process of the country.

The chief minister said the energy crisis would end under leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif with the completion of on-going energy projects and with the end of the energy crisis education institutions, hospitals and every street of the country would be illuminated and the agriculture would also progress. He said economy was strengthening due to the policies of the PML-N government and lakhs of new opportunities of employment were creating while defeated elements were only frightened of the speedy process of development.

He said three gas based energy projects of 3600MW were about to be completed in the record period of 27 months and energy would start producing from these projects while the Bhikki power project was producing 717MW in 18 months.

He said the PML-N government had done saving of Rs 112 billion by ensuring transparency in energy projects, adding gas based energy projects were producing cheap electricity.

He said, “We have to hold strict accountability of those who looted national wealth mercilessly and got loans written-off.”