Allegation of employing proxies from Pakistan’s soil rejected

RAWALPINDI, Apr 18 (APP): Pakistan strongly rejects allegations of employing proxies from its soil, Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor here Tuesday Tweeted.

Referring to the meeting of the US National Security Adviser with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, DG ISPR said “Pakistan itself is victim of state sponsored terrorism, it strongly rejects allegations of employing proxies from its soil.”