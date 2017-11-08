Allama Iqbal gave vision of tolerant, egalitarian society: Ukrainian Scholar

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (APP):Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal always gave the vision of a tolerant, an egalitarian society as his poems which are interlaced with deep philosophy have a great significance for the education of the younger generation and all people’s in the spirit of mutual respect and high humane qualities.

Ukrainian Urdu and Eastern languages Scholar Yavhen Reutov, Senior lecturer Department of languages and civilizations of the middle east, Kyiv National Linguistic University said this while talking to APP here on Wednesday.

Now-a-days he is on a visit to Pakistan for attending and delivering his lecture at three days international conference on Muhammad Iqbal.

Yavhen Reutov said Iqbal believed in human dignity and freedom. Iqbal’s concept of “Khudi” was the concept of human rights including the right of self-determination primarily concerned with the future of Muslims across the globe.

No doubt, Iqbal was a humanist and he dreamt for a new social order for the whole world based on social democracy and spiritual democracy, but his main concern was to awaken the Muslim Ummah through his philosophy of “Khudi” (Self-realization, Self-awareness, and self-assertion) and Be-Khudi (Integration of individual with society and with supreme common interest of society), he said.

He said Iqbal advised Muslim youth to explore themselves in the field of science and technology. Iqbal was not opposed to scientific western culture, but he was against capitalistic democracy and materialistic civilization, which was not in conformity with religious and moral values.

Economic philosophy of Iqbal, he said stressed the need of economic independence. Allama Iqbal was conscious of the exploitation which the rich nations forced upon the poor and underdeveloped countries of the world, he added.

A truly elevated society was the basis of Iqbal’s message and Iqbal was the first person who presented the two nation theory in the sub-continent and Muslims got a separate state in the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Iqbal highlighted that imperialism had been enslaving the Muslims since ages which resulted in politico-economic exploitation.

Allama Muhammad Iqbal was a visionary poet who conceived the idea of separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent that was ultimately materialized in the shape of Pakistan.

The Ukranian Scholar said Iqbal’s vision of Islamic society was universal and transcended beyond limits of territorial boundaries and barriers of nationhood.

He said his vision of Islam was global, encompassing every color and race of humanity.

To a question, he also highlighted the efforts and sacrifices of Muhammad Assad in Europe because both leaders were with same thinking for the Muslim Ummah.

He said he held meetings in different universities of Islamabad in the leadership of Ukranian Ambassador Volodymyr Lakomov, and fruitful discussion how to enhance the level of cooperation in the area of the languages learning Urdu in Ukraine an Ukrainian in Pakistan.

He said at International Islamic University of Islamabad he held meeting with the relevant departments and discussed projects of bilateral cooperation with a friendly and constructive environment.