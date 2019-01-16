All targets set in 11th five year-plan missed: Khusro Bakhtyar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP):Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Wednesday said previous government missed all targets set in its 11th five year plan and their performance

remained off-track during the due period.

Talking to a group of journalists after chairing a meeting to review 12th five year plan here at the Ministry, Khusro Bakhtyar said after a detailed review of performance indicators of 11th five year plan (2013-18) it was revealed that targets of the plan were not achieved.