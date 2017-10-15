All set to use EVMs in NA-4 Peshawar by-election

ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is going to use electronic machines (EVMs), for the first time in history of the country, in NA-4 by-election scheduled to be held on October 26.

“Around 100 EVMs along with technical staff have reached the constituency NA-4 Peshawar-IV under a proper security mechanism,” an ECP press release said.

The seat had fallen vacant after the death of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Member of the National Assembly Gulzar Ahmed.

The ECP technical staff will hold a demo of the EVMs in presence of the Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, district returning officer, returning officers and 14 contesting candidates.

“These machines will be used at 100 polling booths of 39 polling stations for the first time in the history of the country,” it said.

The technical staff would also brief the media persons about the use of the machines, which would take around 18 seconds to cast a vote.

This pilot testing would have no effect on traditional voting procedure and official results, and a detailed report on its performance would be shared with the parliament and media.