ISLAMABAD, April 14 (APP): Engineering Development Board (EDB), Ministry of Industries and Production is all set to organize Hannover Messe-2017, Germany scheduled from April 24-28, 2017 with funding support provided by Ministry of Commerce through Export Development Fund (EDF).

The EDB has registered exhibitors and delegates from prominent engineering industry to participate in this Industrial Technology Show where almost 6500 international exhibitors are participating every year, a statement Friday said.

Pakistan’s Pavilion is being setup in the Industrial Supply category where the product showcase for innovative sub-contracting will take place.

The product line of Pakistan’s Pavilion shall include auto

parts and components, tractor/agriculture farm machinery parts and

components, electrical pumps, motors and fans, diesel engines, low

and high pressure compressors, towing parts, rubber hoses,

industrial rubber products, plastic injection molded parts,

precision engineering components, cast and machined parts, forged and machined steel components, transmission parts, fabrications, heat blowers condensers, batteries and others.

The objective of this participation primarily is to look for new markets for Pakistan’s value added engineering products besides giving an exposure of high quality production technologies and international norms and standards to our business community.

The EDB revived this event in 2016 after a break of six years and the

participants received an overwhelming response and generated quality leads. Many industries received export orders from world over.

This year participation is a continuation of the previous event and is expected to bring home much more in the form of joint ventures/collaborations with and substantial business leads.