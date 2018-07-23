All set to hold peaceful, transparent elections in KP

ISLAMABAD, Jul 23 (APP):In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) , all necessary arrangements have been finalized for holding general elections in a peaceful and transparent manner.

A member of Provincial Election Commission Khushdil Khan talking to Radio Pakistan said that election materials have been sent to all the concerned districts.

He said wheel chairs have also been arranged to facilitate elderly and disabled people to exercise their right to vote.

Seventy five thousand police personnel have been deployed in polling stations across the province.

Army Jawan will also be available to help the civil administration in holding of the elections in a peaceful, free and transparent manner.

Meanwhile, a Control Room has been established at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar. It is working twenty four hours.

Public can register their complaints with the control room through universal access number 091-713-712-111.

It can also be contacted on telephone numbers: 091-9213838 and 9211765.

Meanwhile, Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan Niaz Ahmed Baloch said that 287 candidates are in race for sixteen National Assembly seats in Balochistan.

Similarly, 952 candidates are contesting for fifty one provincial assembly seats of the province.

Niaz Baloch further said that all arrangements including security measures at polling stations across the province have been finalized.

Moreover, ballot papers and other electoral material have been dispatched to all Returning Officers of the province.