All set to celebrate 77th Pakistan Day befittingly

ISLAMABAD, March 21 (APP): Elaborate arrangements have been made to celebrate the 77th Pakistan Day on Thursday (March 23) with great national zeal and patriotic spirit.

As the Pakistan Day holds a significant place in the history of the country and to mark it in a befitting manner, a spectacular joint armed services parade would be held at the venue near Shakarparian.

As part of preparations a rehearsal of Joint Services Parade was held on Tuesday.

Special feature of the parade this time will be participation of Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) China’s Tri Services and Saudi Special Force’s contingents and Turkish Jannisary Military band (Mehteran).

Residents of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi took keen interest in the rehearsal and thronged nearby areas such as Faizabad and I-8 interchanges to witness aerobatics maneuvers of fighter jets of Pakistan Air Force (PAF). Pakistan Navy’s reconnaissance aircraft and helicopters also took part in the rehearsal.

Participating troops include foot columns of Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, PAF, Frontier Corps, Northern Light Infantry, Mujahid Force, Islamabad Police, Tri-Services Lady officers, Tri-Services Armed Forces Nursing Service, Girls Guide, Boys Scouts, Special Service Group from the three services, mechanized columns of Armored Corps, Artillery, Army Air Defence, Signals, Engineers, Army Strategic Force Command, Camel Band and President’s Body Guard.

Chinese Army troops and Turkish Military Band will also participate in the parade.

Mechanized columns of various prestigious services of the country would also be part of the day parade by exhibiting inventory of highly sophisticated and modern weaponry and arsenal thus making the country’s defence further impregnable.

Various civil organizations of the country would also show their material presence at the Parade venue by exhibiting floats depicting developments achieved by the country besides the regional culture and heritage.

Amongst other dignitaries, Chief of South African National Defence Force, General Solly Zacharia SHOKE will also witness the parade.

It will be a closed holiday and the day will dawn with 31 gun salute in the Federal Capital, while 21 gun salute in the provincial capitals.

Special ‘dua’ ceremonies would be organised at the mosques after Fajr prayers across the country, seeking solidarity, integrity, prosperity and welfare of the motherland.

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) has released special national song for the celebrations of the day in befitting manner. “No force on earth can undo Pakistan” is the main theme of the song with core slogan “Pakistan Zindabad.”

The print and electronic mediums would respectively carry out special supplements and programmes, highlighting the sacrifices of the martyrs, who laid their precious lives in defence of the motherland.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) has chalked out special security plans to ensure holding such a maga event in a spectacular fashion.

The traffic police have also devised a plan for keeping smooth flow of traffic on the city roads.

Certain routes would remain closed for the public transport which would be offered alternative routes, keeping in view the convenience of the genal public.