All set to celebrate 70th Independence day

MIRPUR (AJK), Aug10 (APP): All is set to celebrate 70th Independence Day by
Jammu and Kashmir people living either side of the line of control and Indian Occupied
Jammu & Kashmir in a befitting manner with great enthusiasm and devotion on August
14.
The people of both sides of line of control on the occasion would also renewed
their pledge to continue the ongoing struggle for the birth right of self determination to
reach the ultimate destination of making the entire Jammu & Kashmir state as the
invincible part of Pakistan.
The day will dawn with special prayers in the Mosques for the stability, prosperity,
security and speedy progress of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and for the early
success of the Kashmiris indigenous struggle for the achievement of liberation of the
occupied territory from the long Indian subjugation.
The National flag hoisting ceremonies, rallies, processions and the colorful functions
under the aegis of various public and private sector, social and political organizations in all
small and major towns and cities of Azad Jammu & Kashmir will be the hall mark of this
national day of significant importance.
It will be a public holiday across the liberated territory on this occasion.
Major National flag hoisting ceremony in AJK will be held in the capital city of
Muzafferabad. Similar flag hoisting ceremonies will be held in all other nine district
headquarters of Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Sudhanoti, Bhimbher, Rawalakot, Havaili, Hattiyan
and Neelum valley.
A great enthusiasm is being witnessed among the people including children found
hectically busy in purchasing the national flags of Pakistan from the bazaars for hoisting
atop their houses and vehicles on the national day.
In Mirpur district major national flag hoisting ceremony to mark the day will be held
at the Municipal Corporation lawn where the national flag of Pakistan will be unfurled at
the Corporation’s lawn. A smartly turned out continent of AJK Police and the volunteers
of the civil defense will present guard of honor besides saluting the national flag during the
flag hoisting ceremony.
The school children on this occasion will sing the national songs on musical
instruments to express their fullest love and solidarity with the country from the core of
their heart.
All set to celebrate 70th Independence day
MIRPUR (AJK), Aug10 (APP): All is set to celebrate 70th Independence Day by