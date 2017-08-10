All set to celebrate 70th Independence day

MIRPUR (AJK), Aug10 (APP): All is set to celebrate 70th Independence Day by

Jammu and Kashmir people living either side of the line of control and Indian Occupied

Jammu & Kashmir in a befitting manner with great enthusiasm and devotion on August

14.

The people of both sides of line of control on the occasion would also renewed

their pledge to continue the ongoing struggle for the birth right of self determination to

reach the ultimate destination of making the entire Jammu & Kashmir state as the

invincible part of Pakistan.

The day will dawn with special prayers in the Mosques for the stability, prosperity,

security and speedy progress of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and for the early

success of the Kashmiris indigenous struggle for the achievement of liberation of the

occupied territory from the long Indian subjugation.

The National flag hoisting ceremonies, rallies, processions and the colorful functions

under the aegis of various public and private sector, social and political organizations in all

small and major towns and cities of Azad Jammu & Kashmir will be the hall mark of this

national day of significant importance.

It will be a public holiday across the liberated territory on this occasion.

Major National flag hoisting ceremony in AJK will be held in the capital city of

Muzafferabad. Similar flag hoisting ceremonies will be held in all other nine district

headquarters of Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Sudhanoti, Bhimbher, Rawalakot, Havaili, Hattiyan

and Neelum valley.

A great enthusiasm is being witnessed among the people including children found

hectically busy in purchasing the national flags of Pakistan from the bazaars for hoisting

atop their houses and vehicles on the national day.

In Mirpur district major national flag hoisting ceremony to mark the day will be held

at the Municipal Corporation lawn where the national flag of Pakistan will be unfurled at

the Corporation’s lawn. A smartly turned out continent of AJK Police and the volunteers

of the civil defense will present guard of honor besides saluting the national flag during the

flag hoisting ceremony.

The school children on this occasion will sing the national songs on musical

instruments to express their fullest love and solidarity with the country from the core of

their heart.