All set for “Pakistan Fashion Week” in London on May 20-21

ISLAMABAD, Apr 26 (APP): The High Commission for
Pakistan in London is all set to showcase the country’s
flourishing fashion and design industry at the “Pakistan
Fashion Week (PFW)” on May 20-21.
The event will take place at the Lancaster House, a
prestigious venue overlooking Buckingham Palace and will
feature Pakistan’s leading designers, a message received here
from London on Wednesday said.
The event is part of a series of events planned by the
High Commission to celebrate the 70th independence anniversary
of Pakistan throughout 2017. It aims to introduce Pakistani
culture to the western audience–a much needed lens and direct
access for London and the UK consumers.
Syed Ibne Abbas, Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK
said: “The Fashion Show will be a tribute to the 70 years of
Pakistan’s fashion industry, and will provide an opportunity
for the leading fashion designers of the country to showcase
their talent at the iconic Lancaster House. Besides, it will
present a unique opportunity to introduce our textile and
apparel industry to the UK market. I welcome the Pakistani
talent to the fashion world of London.”
The event is being organised in partnership with
Riwayat. Its Creative Director and Co-founder, Adnan Ansari
said: “It is an honour to be part of the official events
celebrating Pakistan’s 70th Anniversary of Independence, and
to hold the fashion shows at the exclusive venue of Lancaster
House which is befitting this landmark celebration.”