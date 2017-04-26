All set for “Pakistan Fashion Week” in London on May 20-21

ISLAMABAD, Apr 26 (APP): The High Commission for

Pakistan in London is all set to showcase the country’s

flourishing fashion and design industry at the “Pakistan

Fashion Week (PFW)” on May 20-21.

The event will take place at the Lancaster House, a

prestigious venue overlooking Buckingham Palace and will

feature Pakistan’s leading designers, a message received here

from London on Wednesday said.

The event is part of a series of events planned by the

High Commission to celebrate the 70th independence anniversary

of Pakistan throughout 2017. It aims to introduce Pakistani

culture to the western audience–a much needed lens and direct

access for London and the UK consumers.

Syed Ibne Abbas, Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK

said: “The Fashion Show will be a tribute to the 70 years of

Pakistan’s fashion industry, and will provide an opportunity

for the leading fashion designers of the country to showcase

their talent at the iconic Lancaster House. Besides, it will

present a unique opportunity to introduce our textile and

apparel industry to the UK market. I welcome the Pakistani

talent to the fashion world of London.”

The event is being organised in partnership with

Riwayat. Its Creative Director and Co-founder, Adnan Ansari

said: “It is an honour to be part of the official events

celebrating Pakistan’s 70th Anniversary of Independence, and

to hold the fashion shows at the exclusive venue of Lancaster

House which is befitting this landmark celebration.”