All segments of society should play role for democratic stability: Mushahid Ullah

ISLAMABAD, Sept 19 (APP): Minister for Climate Change

Mushahid Ullah Tuesday said all segments of society and political parties should play their role for democratic stability.

Concluding debate on a motion of thanks about the presidential

address, he said it was time to accept the supremacy of parliament.

He said the only way to save the country from challenges was to ensure

continuation of parliamentary system as per the sayings of Quaid-e-Azam.

He said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif ensured development

in the country and his disqualification caused loss of billions of rupees

to the economy.

The minister said the president in his address expressed detailed

views about foreign policy and strategy against terrorism.

Earlier, Senator Sardar Azam Musakhel of Paktunkhwa Awami

Milly Party also expressed his views about the motion.