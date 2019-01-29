All resources to be utilized to resolve masses’ problems: CM

FAISALABAD, Jan 29 (APP)::Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday said all available resources would be utilized to resolve the problems of masses.Taking to the media after holding a detailed meeting with elected representatives of Toba Tek Singh along with Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police Punjab, he said that he was visiting every division, district and Tehsil of the province to sort out the issues being confronted by the masses.

He said the structural and policy related issue were being discussed at grass roots level to bring improvements in education, health and other sectors.

He said that a new strategy had been evolved to get feedback from elected representatives and people to bring a positive improvement in the overall system of the governance.

The chief minister said that the Chief Secretary and the IGP were accompanying him so that problems of important nature could be resolved immediately.

Responding to a question about Sahiwal incident, he said that positive steps had been taken during the first 72 hours to ensure justice to the grieved family.

He also expressed satisfaction over the working of Joint Investigation Team (JIT), saying, the justice would be ensured in this case.

Regarding complaints in the water supply and sewerage lines in Toba Tek Singh, he assured that an impartial inquiry would be conducted by Anti-Corruption to fix the responsibility and the culprits would be brought to the task.

The CM also assured that he would get back proper feedback from health sector so that immediate improvements could be introduced in public sector hospitals with a clear objective to extend best

possible medical facilities to the ailing humanity.

He also announced to give a good news regarding construction of an industrial zone in Toba Tek Singh and told that two motorways were passing along this far-flung district. Hence, it is most

suitable for the establishment of an industrial zone which would bring prosperity to this deprived district, in addition to resolve the issue of unemployment.

He said that Rescue 1122 facility would be provided in Gojra and Kamaliya in addition to expansion of District Headquarter (DHQ) Hospital Toba Tek Singh.

He said that efforts would be accelerated for establishment of Youth and Women Centers at district level in Punjab.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also presided over a meeting at DC Office Toba Tek Singh in which development projects and public welfare schemes were discussed in addition to review law and order situation in the district.

Provincial Ministers Ashifa Riaz, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, parliamentarians Riaz Fitiana, Saeed Ahmad, Bilal Asghar, IG Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi and Chief Secretary were also present.

Later, the Chief Minister planted a sapling in the lawn of Deputy Commissioner Complex to launch ‘Clean and Green’ campaign in the district.