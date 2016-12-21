All religions teach peace, harmony, respect for humanity: Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD, Dec 21 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz

Sadiq Wednesday said that promotion of interfaith harmony was vital for progress and prosperity of country.

He expressed these views while addressing a reception organized for Christian Employees of Parliament House in connection with the Christmas here, said a press release.

Speaker said that all religions of the world taught peace, love, tolerance and respect for humanity.

He stressed the need for dialogue among different religions and civilizations for promoting harmony and tranquility.

He said that for a better future of country, we should shun our differences and share our grief.

He said that Jesus Christ was not only the Prophet of the Christian community but also equally respectable for Muslim as we believed in all Prophets of Almighty Allah.

He said that Jesus preached love, brotherhood, tolerance and non-violence and advocated selfless service for humanity adding His birthday was a joy for all of us.

The Speaker appreciated the patriotism of Christian community in Pakistan and their contributions for progress and prosperity country.

He also lauded the services of Christian employees working in the Parliament House and wished them Merry Christmas.

Later on, the Speaker alongwith senior worker from Christian community cut the Christmas cake and prayed for the prosperity and peace of the country.

MNAs belonging to Christian community, Secretary National Assembly and senior officers of the National Assembly & Senate Secretariats were also present on the occasion.