All provinces to get equal benefits from CPEC: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (APP): Federal Minister for Planning,

Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal Saturday said the China

Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a national project and all

the provinces would be benefitted equally from it.

Talking in a PTV programme, he said the CPEC was beneficial

not only for rural areas but urban areas also. The Lahore Orange Line

Train project, he said, was also part of the corridor.

The minister said the all the chief ministers were on board

and they had a consensus that the CPEC was a mega project which

would benefit coming generations.

He urged the prime minister to again call an all parties

conference (APC) to remove reservations of all the political parties

on the CPEC.

He said the western route of CPEC had become be operational

from November 2016.

Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan and China were enjoying good

and cordial relations. China was investing huge amount in Pakistan

in the shape of CPEC which was commendable, he added.

He said China had told its businessmen to invest in Pakistan

which was a peaceful loving country. Chinese investors had got

attractive economy and their investment would help meet the

energy shortage.

Electricity was like oxygen for economic growth and

the government was trying to provide cheap energy to the

consumers through CPEC, he added.

He said Thar coal, Gawador and two Gilgit Baltistan power

projects had been launched in the country.

The construction work on Sukkur-Multan motorway was underway

while one international university would be constructed in FATA to

provide quality education to the students, he added.

He said industrial zones would be constructed every

province.