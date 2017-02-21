All political parties united on implementation of NAP: Siddiqul Farooq

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP): Chairman Evacuee Trust Siddiqul Farooq Tuesday said all political parties were united on implementation of National Action Plan.

Talking to PTV, he said incidents of terrorism had been reduced due to operation Zarb-e-Azb.

He said policies of the present government against the defunct organization were very clear.

He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had established the military courts to eliminate terrorism.

To a question the chairman said enemies were against the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Siddiqul Farooq said the war on terrorism would continue till the complete eradication of the menace of terrorism.