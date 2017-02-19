All political parties on same page against terrorism: Ayaz

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar

Ayaz Sadiq has said that all political parties are on the same

page against terrorism and parliamentary leaders have expressed the resolve for effective steps against terrorists.

He said all political forces and people want that the menace

of terrorism must be eliminated from the country, Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday.

Speaker said that he has contacted with parliamentary

leaders to discuss the establishment of the military courts in the country.

He said that the meeting regarding establishment of military

court will be held on 23rd of this month.