All passenger coaches to be upgraded in two years: minister

LAHORE, June 17 (APP): Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja

Saad Rafique Saturday said that all passenger coaches of all trains

will be upgraded in next two years.

Addressing a meeting at Pakistan Railways Headquarters

here, he said that all trains would be converted into modern

trains after up-gradation of Shalimar Express, Jafer Express

and Pakistan Express trains.

He said that up-gradation work of Awam Express train was

in progress while Karakoram Express, Karachi Express and

Business Express trains had already been equipped with

additional facilities.

He expressed his satisfaction over up-gradation work and

said that up-gradation of all trains would be made on a

predefined latest standard, adding that the PR was providing

several modern facilities including mobile charging in trains.

“Restoration and progress of railways is not possible

without dedication and hardwork of its thousands of workers,” he

added.

He directed the committee concerned to speed up re-structuring

work of the Railways employees and said that he himself would

monitor the process so that differences between employees of different categories could be removed.

Managing Director freight transport and COPS gave briefing on

transportation of coal to Sahiwal Coal Power Plant.

In another meeting, the minister was given briefing about

performance of new American locomotives and training of drivers.

The minister said that new locomotives were future asset

of the railways and therefore those should be well maintained.

In a separate meeting, up-gradation of washing-lines and

out-sourcing for cleanliness of the trains were discussed.

PR CEO Javed Anwar, advisor Anjum Pervaiz and other

senior officers attended the meetings.