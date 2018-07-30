All parties given level playing field for polls: CM Askari

LAHORE, Jul 30 (APP):Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Dr Hasssan Askari Monday said that all the political forces have been provided level playing field and conducting of free, fair and transparent elections was ensured by the caretaker government during general elections 2018.
Dr Hassan Askari has said this during a meeting with President Lahore Press Club (LPC) Azam Chaudhry at his office, here Monday.
During the meeting, he congratulated Dr Askari over holding
of free, fair and transparent elections.
The caretaker CM said timely holding of peaceful, transparent
and impartial elections in the province was a challenge, which
had been met with the cooperation of a professional team. “The
caretaker government diligently carried out the task,” he said.
He said all political parties were provided a level playing
field to ensure transparent and neutral elections. “Pakistani
people used their right to franchise independently and their
disciplined behavior was exemplary during polling.”
He said that people had appreciated the untiring efforts
of the caretaker government. The caretaker government, he said,
had fulfilled the promise of holding transparent, neutral and
peaceful elections and millions of people used their democratic
right in a peaceful manner.
“Performance of Pak Army, rangers, police, administration
and other departments remained commendable and law and order
situation also remained under control due to effective measures
adopted by the government.
“The caretaker government has proved its neutrality with
its practical steps,” he added.
He said that the role of media had become increasingly
important in the present age and its role in promoting public
awareness is especially pivotal. Similarly, he said, the media
also helps the government in performing its responsibilities.
The CM said that steps would soon be taken to release the
quarterly installment of annual grant of the LPC.
LPC President Azam Chaudhry thanked the chief minister
over his promise to fulfill demands of the journalist community.