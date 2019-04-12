LAHORE, Apr 12 (APP):The 7th All Pakistan Women Intervarsity Cycling Championship will be held from April 14 here at cycling velodrome.

The two-day event is being organised by Lahore College for Women University under the auspices of Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF).

The women universities all over Pakistan are taking part in the competition for which the PCF has finalised its schedule in consultation with Hummera Mughal Director Sports Lahore College women University Lahore.

“A total nine events will be contested,” said a spokesman for the organising committee of the event while talking to APP on Friday.

The schedule of the Championship is, April 15, 500 Meters Time Trail (One Cyclist Each University), 1000 Meters Sprint (One Cyclist Each University), 3-KM Individual Pursuit (One Cyclist Each University), 1-KM Team Sprint (Three Cyclist Each University).

Cycling Velodrome, April 15, 20-KM Individual Road Time Trail (One Cyclist Each University, 30-KM Team Road Time Trail (Six Cyclists Each University), 20-KM Individual Road Scratch Race (Six Cyclist Each University).

Raya DHA Phase-VI 3-KM Team Pursuit (Four Cyclists Each University, Elimination Race (One Cyclist Each University ), Cycling Velodrome closing ceremony and prize distribution.