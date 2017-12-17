MULTAN, Dec 17 (APP):All Pakistan Inter-board kabaddi tournament 2017-18 organized by Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) would begin from December 18 (Monday).

About 12 education boards’ teams would participate in the event geared to continue till December 20.

Chairman BISE Multan Prof Riaz Ahmad Hashmi would distribute prizes and trophies among the position holder teams.

Meanwhile,Inter-collegiate badminton tournament would be held at Government Science college Multan on December 19.