All Pak Masters Cup table tennis tournament from Oct 28

LAHORE, Oct 25 (APP):All Pakistan Master Cup table tennis

tournament will be go into action here from October 28 at Chromatex

hall.

A galaxy of stars of table tennis players from across the country

will display their talent and technique during the four-day premier activity, said Abdul Qayyum, Organizing Secretary of the event while talking to APP on Wednesday.

He said Pakistan table tennis federation has approved the event

as a ranking tournament which will help in establishing players

national ranking.

Chromatex Chemicals is sponsoring the event in which 16 top

ranking men and women players of the country will feature in the

singles event whereas top four ranking men and women teams will

participate in team events.

“Pakistan Wapda, Pakistan Army, NHA, Chromatex Chemicals, Sindh

and Punjab have confirmed their participation in this mega event”,

he added.

Following four events will be contested, Men’s and women’s team

events and Men’s and women’s singles.

“We are confident to unearth new table tennis talent from this championship and we will be shortlisting most outstanding players

to recommend their names to PTTF”, said Abdul Qayyum.

He said all the matches of the event will be supervised by the qualified match officials.