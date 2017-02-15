All pak Hafeez Kardar school cricket postponed

LAHORE, Feb 15 (APP): All Pakistan Abdul Hafeez Kardar School Cricket Cup which was to commence from Wednesday across the country under the banner of Pakistan Cricket Board has been postponed.
“The event has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances and its new dates will be communicated soon”, said a spokesman of PCB while talking to APP here on Wednesday.
