All minorities in the country enjoy equal rights: CM

LAHORE, April 15 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday congratulated the Christian community on their festival of Easter.

In a message issued here in connection with the Easter, he said that it was an occasion of sharing happiness with deserving people.

“Sharing joys of others multiplies the happiness; and sharing love and affection is a way to achieve the will of Allah Almighty,” he added.

He said that christian community was playing its role in development of the country.

Respect to all the prophets in the light of the teaching of Islam was our religious obligation, he added.

Christian community has earned respect and honour by serving the ailing humanity and promotion of knowledge in the society. Chief Minister said that all the minority communities living in Pakistan enjoyed equal rights.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Punjab government took different steps for wellbeing of the christian community as well as other minorities.

All the minority communities, as well as the Christian community, enjoy complete liberty for performing their worships and the constitution of Pakistan guarantees equal rights and complete safety and security to all the minority communities.