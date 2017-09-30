All measures adopted to ensure peace during Muharram: CM

LAHORE, Sept 30 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad
Shehbaz Sharif said that all-out measures had been adopted
to ensure peace during Muharram and a four-layer security
cordon had been made for all majalis and mourning processions.
Presiding over a meeting of the Provincial Cabinet
Committee on Law and Order and reviewed security arrangements
here and other parts of the province in connection with Youm-
e-Ashur, he said enemy wanted to create unrest in the country
but we should all get united to foil such efforts by promoting
tolerance and religious harmony.
He said security plan for Muharram should be implemented
at any cost and monitoring of security arrangements is being
ensured.
He said police force and official of security agencies
should perform their duties till the conclusion of majalis
and mourning processions, and the code of conduct for Muharram
should also be implemented.
He said food should be provided to the police officials
performing security duty, adding that religious harmony,
brotherhood and unity needed to be promoted to make Pakistan
a welfare state in true terms.
Provincial Ministers Rana Sanaullah Khan, Ayub Ghadi,
Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Home, IGP, senior
officials of law enforcing agencies and concerning officials
were present on the occasion.
