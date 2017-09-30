All measures adopted to ensure peace during Muharram: CM

LAHORE, Sept 30 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif said that all-out measures had been adopted

to ensure peace during Muharram and a four-layer security

cordon had been made for all majalis and mourning processions.

Presiding over a meeting of the Provincial Cabinet

Committee on Law and Order and reviewed security arrangements

here and other parts of the province in connection with Youm-

e-Ashur, he said enemy wanted to create unrest in the country

but we should all get united to foil such efforts by promoting

tolerance and religious harmony.

He said security plan for Muharram should be implemented

at any cost and monitoring of security arrangements is being

ensured.

He said police force and official of security agencies

should perform their duties till the conclusion of majalis

and mourning processions, and the code of conduct for Muharram

should also be implemented.

He said food should be provided to the police officials

performing security duty, adding that religious harmony,

brotherhood and unity needed to be promoted to make Pakistan

a welfare state in true terms.

Provincial Ministers Rana Sanaullah Khan, Ayub Ghadi,

Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Home, IGP, senior

officials of law enforcing agencies and concerning officials

were present on the occasion.