All institutions working within their domains: Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD, June 28 (APP):Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Ali Zafar Thursday said all the national institutions were working within their domains.

Independent working of all institutions was imperative for the betterment of the country, he said talking to a private news channel.

The country would achieve progress only if all the institutions work within their domains, he said.

If anyone had any doubt about the involvement of any institution in any pre-poll rigging, he should move to the court.

To a question, the minister said if a court orders to place someone on ECL, the committee concerned forwards the case to the cabinet which complies with the verdict without any debate.

However, if any investigation agency recommends to place someone on ECL, the committee forwards the case to the cabinet which debates and examines the case before enforcing the recommendation.

He said around 70 cases of ECL were pending when the caretaker government came into power, some forwarded by the courts and others by the investigation agencies.