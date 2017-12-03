All institutions should play role for development of country: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (APP):Senate Chairman Mian Raza Rabbani Sunday said all institutions should play their role for prosperity and development of the country by keeping in view their constitutional limitations.

He was addressing at a book launching ceremony held here under the auspices of a literary and cultural organization “Aeena”.

The book “Zinda Tareekh” is written by veteran politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi.

Raza Rabbani said Makhdoom Javed Hashmi had been engaged in practical struggle since his studentship and he always did politics of truth, therefore he had to bear difficulties during his course of politics.

“He is one of those politicians whose past and present are spotless and his personality is a role model for youth,” he added.

The Chairman Senate said all political parties should take notice of the fact that at present, religion is being used for political agenda which is not good for the future of the Pakistan. He said Pakistan came into being on Islamic ideology.

“If over 80 per cent population in the country is Muslim and according to the constitution, the religion of state is Islam, then from whom Islam is in danger in Pakistan”, Raza Rabbani questioned.

He said if a state loses its writ, a situation of warlord-ism is created as a result and Pakistan can not afford such situation.