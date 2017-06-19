All institutions cooperating with JIT: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, June 19 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister
Dr Musadik Malik Monday said all national institutions were
cooperating and assisting the joint investigation team (JIT).
Talking to a private news channel, he said the JIT had shown
reservations regarding some institutions, which had submitted
their response to the apex court in that regard.
He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership
had not pressurized the institutions for sake of personal
interests.
Musadik Malik calimed that the JIT members had forced Tariq Shafi
to change his statement, which was an unlawful act.
