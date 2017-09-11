All in one motorcycle taxis may shift paradigm in future

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP): Though its beginning and time may
take its course but online motorcycle taxi service is all set to
shift the paradigm in country’s big and populous cities in near
future for its add-on multi facilities.
The app based services like BYKEA..Al-Byke and Wheels
introduced in six big cities won public endorsement but certain
values and concerns have not let these services flourish to their
full potential yet.
“The women and senior citizens are not our potential clients
because of our eastern values and safety concerns, limiting the
facility to only male youth”.Admitted an employee Ahmed at BYKEA
station Pindi.
But the service’s versatile approach has infused every
perquisite to make it a complete success, he added.
The facility’s Assistant Manager Marketing and Operation
Karachi Danish said,”BYKEA is basically all in one app for
transportation, delivery and payment services”. Danish said.
“You can order for a ticket, you favourite meal from a
restaurant, deposit utility bill or ask anything from bazaar or send
from home to any required destination.” its all in one facility,
Danish said.
He said some certain measures to ensure health and safety for
both partners and customers were also taken.The company also
provides accidental insurance in case of any mishap.
Women empowerment was on card both in organization and its
associated facilities, he remarked.
“We have over 3000 partners across the country.Affordable
investment and self-employment are attractive modes encouraging
lower middle class’s unemployed youth to opt for becoming a Partner
(a term used for a bike rider) in app based facility, remarked
Rameez, an Associate Trainer at facility’s Pindi terminal.
“I am a partner here.Seven rides a day for nine hours
engagement me earn me Rs 1250, an amount sufficient for me to rum my
family’s financial affairs”, these were remarks of a satisfied
partner Zeshan.
This facility is a fair weather choice and rain or
thunderstorm you cannot take risk and are forced to opt for another
option.Rest it is the swift and affordable ride to travel in the
city’s congested areas of Raja Bazar and Urdu Bazar, Qasim a client
at PROVOXIO call entre said.
The smart phone and its value added apps have changed human
lives in the entire world. It has also generated lot of business
opportunities.
The app-based motorcycle taxi is all set to change the entire
scenario of public service for its add-on facilities in near future.
All in one motorcycle taxis may shift paradigm in future
