All in one motorcycle taxis may shift paradigm in future

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP): Though its beginning and time may

take its course but online motorcycle taxi service is all set to

shift the paradigm in country’s big and populous cities in near

future for its add-on multi facilities.

The app based services like BYKEA..Al-Byke and Wheels

introduced in six big cities won public endorsement but certain

values and concerns have not let these services flourish to their

full potential yet.

“The women and senior citizens are not our potential clients

because of our eastern values and safety concerns, limiting the

facility to only male youth”.Admitted an employee Ahmed at BYKEA

station Pindi.

But the service’s versatile approach has infused every

perquisite to make it a complete success, he added.

The facility’s Assistant Manager Marketing and Operation

Karachi Danish said,”BYKEA is basically all in one app for

transportation, delivery and payment services”. Danish said.

“You can order for a ticket, you favourite meal from a

restaurant, deposit utility bill or ask anything from bazaar or send

from home to any required destination.” its all in one facility,

Danish said.

He said some certain measures to ensure health and safety for

both partners and customers were also taken.The company also

provides accidental insurance in case of any mishap.

Women empowerment was on card both in organization and its

associated facilities, he remarked.

“We have over 3000 partners across the country.Affordable

investment and self-employment are attractive modes encouraging

lower middle class’s unemployed youth to opt for becoming a Partner

(a term used for a bike rider) in app based facility, remarked

Rameez, an Associate Trainer at facility’s Pindi terminal.

“I am a partner here.Seven rides a day for nine hours

engagement me earn me Rs 1250, an amount sufficient for me to rum my

family’s financial affairs”, these were remarks of a satisfied

partner Zeshan.

This facility is a fair weather choice and rain or

thunderstorm you cannot take risk and are forced to opt for another

option.Rest it is the swift and affordable ride to travel in the

city’s congested areas of Raja Bazar and Urdu Bazar, Qasim a client

at PROVOXIO call entre said.

The smart phone and its value added apps have changed human

lives in the entire world. It has also generated lot of business

opportunities.

The app-based motorcycle taxi is all set to change the entire

scenario of public service for its add-on facilities in near future.