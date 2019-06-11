BEIJING, Jun 11 (APP):A Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Tuesday reiterated that people of all ethnic groups including Muslims in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region enjoyed full freedom of religious belief in accordance with the law.

“There are 24,400 existing mosques in Xinjiang, and an average of 530 Muslims own a mosque. According to the public data, the number of mosques in the United States is less than one-tenth of that in Xinjiang,” Geng Shuang said in response to remarks of the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about Xinjiang during his regular briefing held here.