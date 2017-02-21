All decisions on national issues being taken with consensus: Talal

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP): Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Talal Chaudhry Tuesday said all the decisions were being taken on national issues with the consensus of political parties.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the civil and military leadership were on the same page regarding elimination of menace of terrorism.

All the national institutions were effectively working for the development and welfare of the masses, Talal Chaudhry said.

Commenting on Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, he said politics of Imran Khan was based on lies and nothing else, adding there was contradiction in his statements inside and outside of the apex court.

He said Imran Khan created hype on rigging election 2013 but in fact he was proved wrong.

The MNA claimed that PML-N would sweep the next election on the basis of performance.