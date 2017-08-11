All Citizens Must Read Constitution for Awareness about their responsibilities and Rights: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): The minister of state for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Ms. Marriyum Aurangzeb said here today that each

and every citizen must read the constitution as it determined and secured the rights of the

citizens therefore it was imperative for them to seek awareness about their rights and

responsibilities.

She said this while addressing a conference “Celebrating 70 years of

Parliament of Pakistan” here at PIPS and speaking after inaugurating a 4-day photo

exhibition in connection with Pakistan’s 70th Independence Day celebrations, The MOS said

that there was a need to initiate a social and political discourse on the subject.

She said that the parliament was a supreme and sovereign institution and

all national institutions should respect the law and the constitution.

Marriyum said that for the first time in 2015 parliamentary studies were included in the curricula of the universities.

The minister said that progress and development of the country was

linked to respect for the will of the people, mandate given to the political forces and

continuity of the democratic process.

Marriyum said that on the occasion of 70th independence day of the

country the nation will have to renew the pledge that every person would play a

constructive role for strengthening parliamentary democracy and ensuring rule of law and

supremacy of the constitution. The MOS lamented the fact that even after passage of 70

years the deabate about strengthening the democratic process was still raging.

She said it was the duty of Parliament to promulgate legislation making

it binding on the Constitutional institutions to ensure their implementation in letter and

spirit. Nawaz Sharif, she said, believed that the national development was linked with the

ballot paper and vote, and the citizens must have this realization.

She said that those who were doing politics of criticism for the sake of

criticism were disgruntled elements. She regretted that none of the eighteen Prime Minisers

were allowed to complete their mandated tenures and that was why the people now were

raising questions about it.

The minister said that the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had

already started debate on the issue of respecting the mandate of the people.

She said that difference of opinion was hallmark of democracy while

censorship was the main tool to undermine freedom of expressionduring dictatorial rules

when many pages of newspapers used to remain blank.

The minister stressed the need for creating awareness among the youth

about the ideology of Pakistan and sacrifices rendered by our forefathers for the creation

of Pakistan and their achievements as the new generation lacked adequate knowledge about

those events and developments.

Referring to the mammoth crowd joining the cravan of Nawaz Sharif the

minister said that it was not a planned rally as the former prime minister is going home

and his supporters and voters were welcoming their beloved leader on their own to express

their infinite love and affection for him.

She said that the remarkable thing about the whole affair was that it

had been quite peaceful so far. Expressing sympathy with the opposition over

unprecedented and historic reception of Nawaz Sharif she said that the number of people

gathered by Nawaz Sharif was far bigger than the people that the opposition was able to

attract in all their mini sit-ins and sparsely attended rallies during the last four years.

She said that she could understand the mental condition of the

opposition and pitied it, adding that they should accept the reality ungrudgingly.

The minister said that Constitution of Pakistan was a sacred document

and the entire democratic system revolved around it, She said that constitutional and

fundamental rights stemmed from the constitution and

Sustainable Development Goals and Vision 2025 were an evolution of the constitutional

clauses.

She that during the dictatorial regimes not a single goal of the MDGs

could be achieved and the people could themselves make comparison between the

performance of the dictatorial and democraticregimes. she said that the pace of national

development achieved during the last four years, would continue under Prime Minister

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s leadership.

Referring to past four years of PML-N rule, she said that record number of development projects had been launched and completed. She said that Bhikki power project was the best example of swift completion as it entered in Guinness book of world records.

The minister observed that in 2013 the country was facing worst

load-shedding but now with the grace of Allah and efforts of the people’s government the

problemhad been overcome to a great extent and as promised by former primeminister

Nawaz Sharif Pakistan would become load-shedding free next year.

About the Prime Minister’s Educational Reforms Programme, she said it

was historic programme under which the educationalinstitutions had been provided modern

equipment and facilities including GPS-fitted buses for girl students to ensure their safety.

The minister said that the PML (N) government could also claim credit

for making the education free and compulsory for all citizens as required under the

constitution. Another commendable feature was that the minorities enjoyed equal right

under the PML (N) government, she added.

The minister paid tributes to armed forces,law enforcement agencies for

their sacrifices for defence, solidarity and protection of Pakistan.

Referring to therole of the media the minister observed that it was

itself in the process of evolution but had played a tremendous role in strengthening

democracy in the country.

Referring to the students she said that when the China Pakistan Economic Corridor would be completed it would create countless new job opportunities for them. She said that if there was no network of motorways in Pakistan there would have been no CPEC.

She sad that in 2013 terrorism was one of the biggest issues of the country and on the average over 2400 incidents of terrorism were registered which had now fallen to only about 150 incident per year now which was a big stride towards making Pakistan a peaceful state.

Marriyum said that Armed forces, Police, provincial governments and

other law enforcement agencies deserved appreciation for implementing the vision of former

prime minister Nawaz Sharif under the National Action Plan (NAP).

About corruption, she quoted a report of Transparency international which said that 18 per cent improvement had been registered in corruption index after 18 years, that meant 1999 when the PML-N government was overthrown.

The minister said that a historic new tradition was created by the former prime minister by not hiding behind the immunity provided under the constitution and offering himself and three generation of his family for accountability.

She said that was authenticated fact that hundreds of billions of rupees

project had been launched and completed during Nawaz Sharif’s tenures andÂ

not a single case or allegation of corruption,kick backs or misappropriation of public funds could be levelled against a person who remained chief minister of a province twice and thrice elected prime minister of Pakistan.

Marriyum Aurangzeb renewed the pledge to make Pakistan a strong and democratically vibrant country as per vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

“The Quaid had dreamed for a strong political and democratic process in the country, having a complete constitutional authority. We will continue to work till the dream comes true.”

Photos of founding leaders depicting their struggle for creation of Pakistan were put on display at the exhibition organized by Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications (DEMP), Ministry of the Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage at the Lok Virsa Museum here.

The Minister said Former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had devised a comprehensive programme to mark the 70th Independence Day celebrations in a befitting manner, which would continue till December 2017.

She said PTV and Radio Pakistan had been airing special programmes to create awareness among masses especially young generation about the struggle made by the founding leaders for creation of Pakistan and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s thoughts for progressive and prosperous Pakistan.

She praised efforts of democratic leaders who struggled for supremacy of the Constitution and Parliament, since Pakistan came into being.