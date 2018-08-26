All available resources to be utilized for progress, prosperity of country: Asad Umer

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP):Federal Minister for Finance Asad Umer Sunday said all available resources would be utilized for the progress and prosperity of the country.

“No stone would be left unturned in making Pakistan a developed country, “ he stated while addressing a ceremony arranged in connection with “tree plantation campaign”, here at G-13, Mira Jee stop, Tarnol area.

Every person would have to play role for the eradication of pollution besides making Pakistan “Green” with trees, he said.

He lauded the role of a local leader of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Abdul Wajid Khan for starting a campaign to plant five lakh trees in the area, soon after the success of Imran Khan as prime minister of Pakistan.

The PTI had launched the campaign of tree plantation on August 14, he added.

The minister urged the masses to make the tree plantation a success to achieve green Pakistan objective.