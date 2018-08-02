All assets already declared to ECP, FBR: Aleem Khan

ISLAMABAD, August 2 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan Thursday said all assets of his companies had already been declared to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Talking to a private news channel, he said some anchors were trying to declare him guilty and mislead the supporters of PTI.

“The case of my assets is sub judiced in the supreme court, “ he said.

“I have been serving in the opposition for the last eleven years and not a single corruption charge was proved against me, “ he said.

“I am with Imran Khan and will take forward the mission of change in Pakistan,“ he said.

“I have played a key role in protest demonstration and sit-in started by PTI, “ he added.

“I never ever made a single penny by corruption or hold a piece of land in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while serving the last government of PTI,“ he said.

He alleged that some anchors were wrongly portraying and distorting his image before the general public.