Alibaba to train Pakistani, other Asian entrepreneurs in e-commerce innovation

BEIJING, March 27 (APP):E-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will train a class of 37 Asian entrepreneurs including Pakistan on e-commerce innovation under a partnership with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

The 11-day course is part of a commitment by Jack Ma, Alibaba Group’s founder and executive chairman and UNCTAD special advisor, to empower 1,000 entrepreneurs from developing countries in five years, the company said in a statement.

Following a rigorous selection process, the final candidates from Pakistan, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam will embark on an 11-day intensive course providing first-hand exposure to e-commerce innovations from China and around the world and become eFounders Fellows.

All participants are founders of their respective startup companies, ranging from e-commerce, big data, logistics, fintech, payment and tourism. Upon graduation, these young entrepreneurs are set to become catalysts in their home countries who will spur the digital transformation of their economies.

The initiative is about bridging the digital divide for young entrepreneurs and unlocking their potential.

The program comes after the success of the inaugural class of 24 African participants last November.