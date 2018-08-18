Ali Zafar for Kashmir settlement through talks

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP):Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Law and Information, Syed Ali Zafar mentioned Kashmir dispute during a media interaction following his meeting with External Affairs Minister of India, Sushma Swaraj, in New Delhi.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Syed Ali Zafar had come to India to participate in last rites of former Indian Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Speaking to media after his meeting with Sushma Swaraj, he said that he hoped Pakistan and India would be able to resolve all their issues including Kashmir dispute, through dialogue.