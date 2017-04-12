Ali Zafar for ending VIP culture in musical shows

LAHORE, Apr 12 (APP): Prominent rock singer, Ali Zafar has written a letter to some educational institutions and organizers of musical concerts to end the VIP culture during their musical shows so that the gap between singers and a common man could be eliminated.

Talking to Reporters here on Wednesday, he said that arranging sofa sets and special chairs in front of stage create distance between the singers and general public. He said the all VIPs and general public should sit together in musical functions without any distinction, as this will bring a positive change in the society.