Ali Zafar for early implementation of national water policy

ISLAMABAD, June 29 (APP):Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Ali Zafar Friday said that it was high time to transform national water policy into implementation plan considering the prevailing conditions of water scarcity.

While chairing the first meeting of the committee he had formed on water issues with a view to take immediate action on priority basis, he advised all the experts to come up with their well prepared written suggestions for debate in the next meeting to draw a roadmap with an aim to better address country’s precious water issues.

It was decided to hold another meeting of the same water sector professionals during the first week of July, said a press release.

The high powered committee represents highly qualified professionals both from the government and private sectors having vast experience in water sector.

The meeting was attended by former Chairman WAPDA, Shamsul Mulk, former minister, Nisar Memon, Senator Sitara Ayaz and other experts.

All the participants agreed and resolved that they would work day and night to devise a comprehensive plan and guideline including short, medium and long terms.