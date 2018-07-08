Ali Zafar congratulates cricket team over impressive victory

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (APP):Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage Syed Ali Zafar on Sunday felicitated the national cricket team over the glorious victory in the final match of T20 Tri Series in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Praising the extraordinary performance of the players, the minister, in a statement, hoped that the team would maintain its winning momentum in future with same spirit.

“The national cricket team has staged outstanding play which has made the whole nation proud,” he added.