Ali Tareen hopes for winning Multan Sultans in PSL

MULTAN, Feb 15 (APP)::Owner of Multan Sultans Ali Khan Tareen said that they were striving hard to invite maximum foreign teams to boost cricket in South Punjab.He added that Multan Sultans was a balanced team and hoped that it would win the Pakistan Super League (PSL) by performing well.

Ali Tareen expressed these views after a match of Tareen Academy with foreign journalists team in Lodhran.

He said that Multan Sultans team was representing the South Punjab region. He added that they would set up 16 training camps in South Punjab after PSL.