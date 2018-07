ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf candidate Ali Haider Zaidi has won election from constituency NA-244 Karachi East-III by securing 69,475 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Mutahida Majlis Amal Pakistan candidate Zahid Saeed stood second by securing 17,894 votes while Pak Serzeen Party

Muhammad Saeed Shafiq grabbed third position by getting 2,067 votes.

Voters turnout was recorded at 41.91%.