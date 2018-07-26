Ali Ghulam of GDA wins PS-41 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Candidate Ali Ghulam has won election from Sindh constituency PS-41 Sanghar-1. by securing 36,024 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Pakistan Peoples Party candidate Mashooq Ali stood second by securing 35,922 votes while Pakistan Muslim League (N) candidate Maqsooda Bibi grabbed third position by getting 1,711 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 51.26%.