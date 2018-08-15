Ali clinch Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP):Ali Suria of Karachi clinched the Master singles of Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship played here at Leisure City bowling club Safa Gold Mall.

Ali won the title of singles category with a massive total of 396 pin with 198 average while Saleem Baig secured 2nd sport by scoring 385 pin with 192.5 average and Ahmed Abbas Saldera remained 3rd with 355 score.

In the media event Afzal Javed of Bol TV won the title with 164 pins while Shakir Abbasi of Neo news secured 2nd position and Rizwan remained 3rd.

At the closing ceremony the winner of the master singles was rewarded with Rs 100,000 cash with trophy, 2nd position holder received Rs 50,000, 3rd position holder got Rs 25,000, 4th position holder earned Rs 15,000 and 5th position holder got Rs 10,000.

The winners of the doubles event were rewarded with Rs 40,000 while 2nd position and 3rd position holders received Rs 25,000 and Rs 15,000, respectively.

The winner of team event was awarded with Rs 30,000 while 2nd and 3rd position holders received Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively.

Meanwhile Rs10,000 each were distributed among winner of Amateur, Deaf, Women, Under-12 and Media events.

Speaking to media on the occasion, Chairman Bin Alam City Nazim Alam said it is a great moment for our organization to support Azadi Cup Championship and we will support the upcoming activities of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF).

PTBF Secretary Ijaz ur Rehman said the aim of conducting Azadi Cup was to celebrate the Independence Day and to provide a platform to upcoming bowlers.

“This year Pakistan tenpin bowling national team will participate in three international championships including World Bowling tour Thailand, World Men Championship Hong Kong, China and Qubica AMF held at Las Vegas USA,” he said.