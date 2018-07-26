Ali Amin Khan of PTI wins PK-97 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) candidate Ali Amin Khan has won election from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) constituency PP-97 Dera Ismail Khan-III by securing 31,084 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) candidate Qayyum Hisam stood second by securing 14,623 votes while candidate of Muttahida Majlis e Amal (MMA) Malik Mushtaq Ahmed grabbed third position by getting 12,062 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 47.10%.