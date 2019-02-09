Aleem Khan not making hue and cry like Nawaz Sharif while facing the law of land: Afzal Chan

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Coordination Nadeem Afzal Chan Saturday said Aleem Khan was not making a hue and cry like Nawaz Sharif while facing the law of the land. He said the resignation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Aleem Khan, Jahangir Khan Tareen and Azam Swati were depicting a real face of democracy and true culture of a political party. It was a basic principle of PTI government that whosoever in public office and facing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cases would resign from his post, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Afzal Chan said Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Shehbaz Sharif should follow the footprints of PTI leaders and should rescue himself from the post as he was also morally bound to do so. Shehbaz was accused in mega corruption cases and facing NAB investigation, he added.

He said the PTI government wanted to make legislation on public interest issues in the Parliament but the Opposition parties were making undue hue and cry just to escape from accountability. He said the government would not surrender before corrupt elements and pursued all ongoing corruption cases till their logical conclusion. He said the government was ready to remove loophole in NAB law (if any) in order to make it more effective and vibrant.

Replying to a question, he said the PTI under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was against all kind of political victimization and it was evident from the fact that now, there was not a single political prisoner in the country. He further said the government was in the favor of accountability across the board and looters should face the law of land instead of looking for a escape route.