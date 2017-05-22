Aleem Agha wins Pak Open Tenpin Bowling title

LAHORE, May 22 (APP)- Aleem Agha won the singles title of Pakistan

Open Tenpin bowling championship with a massive total of 325 score

on Monday at Islamabad.

According to information made available here, Aleem

was outstanding in both the games to remain unchallengable in

the singles event. Saleem Baig with an enormous total of 307

secured the 2nd spot in the mega category while Ijaz Ur Rehman

Remains on the position.

In final of Doubles Category each player played two- two games in

which Aleem Agha and Ali Suria with total 776 score win the title

of Doubles and Hussain Chatta and Saleem Baig with 693 total score

got the 2nd position while Ahmer Saldera and zafar Iqbal remain

on third spot with 682 total score.

In Trios Final each player played two, two games in which Team of

Ijaz Ur Rehman, Zafar Iqbal and Saleem Baig won the title by scoring

1111 total. While Ahmer Abbas, Aleem Agha and Ali Suria secured

2nd position by scoring 1071 total score.

In championship final event played among the women in

which Nadia khattak won the title of Women Category and

Shazia Nayyer secured 2nd position while Amber remain in 3rd spot.

In the amateur final played in which Faisal Feroz with total 327

score in two games won the title of amateur category and Musawer Virk

with total 238 score in two games attained the second position while

Moeez Baig finished at the third place.

Secretary, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation , Ijaz Ur Rhman

and Chief Guest of the day President Al Falah Welfare Javed Bangash distributed the cash prizes and trophies among the winners.