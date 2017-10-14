Albayrak keen to invest in health, housing, energy sectors

LAHORE, Oct 14 (APP):Investment Group of Turkey’s Chairman Ahmet Albayrak called on Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and expressed interest in investing in health, housing and energy sectors.

During the meeting, Ahmet Albayrak said that Shehbaz Sharif had done selfless service of the people of Punjab and he had no parallel in completing energy projects before deadline, according to a handout

issued here Saturday.

He said, “Pakistan nationals are our brethren and we are interested

in investing in health, housing and energy sectors in Punjab.”

Shehbaz Sharif said on the occasion that time-tested friendship of Pakistan and Turkey was converting into profitable investment opportunity and these links would strengthen in future. He said that Turkey had made unparalleled progress under its leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, saying, “Healthcare model of Turkey is the best model in world and we are benefiting from this model to its maximum. And for this reason, cooperation between Turkey and Pakistan in the health sector is increasing and Punjab has also followed the pattern of the public-private partnership in establishing new hospitals.”

The chief minister said service to the distressed humanity was his mission and Turkish cooperation in the health sector would benefit distressed humanity and the healthcare sector would also improve. He said that the incumbent government had brought about improvement in every sector of life, and infrastructure and transport sectors had been improved to the modern standards.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the Orange Line Metro Train (OLMT) was a

great project of the public interest in Punjab and it would provide the best transport facilities to people. He said that work on new projects would start soon to improve sectors of infrastructure and transport.

He said that the Punjab government welcomed Turkish interest of more investment.

Provincial minister Khwaja Salman Rafique, chief secretary, President Board of Governors Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute Dr Saeed Akhtar, Lord Mayor Lahore, Chairman P&D and other senior officials were also present.