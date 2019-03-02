Alarming rise in global measles outbreaks ‘disastrous’ for children, UN warns

UNITED NATIONS, Mar 02 (APP):The United Nations children’s agency has warned that global cases of measles are surging to alarmingly high levels, led by 10 countries that account for three-quarters of the rise.

Amid warnings of “disastrous consequences” for children if the disease continues to spread unchecked, a worldwide survey by UNICEF said 98 countries around the globe reported a rise in measles cases in 2018 compared with 2017. That total includes a number of countries that had previously eradicated the disease.